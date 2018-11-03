Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 156.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 49.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 53.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $69.60 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.18). China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $113.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

