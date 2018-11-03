Williams Companies (WMB) Trading 5.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) shares traded up 5.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.75. 14,426,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 9,377,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at $538,773.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,400. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,919,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,114 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,810,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,574,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,903 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Williams Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,087,000 after buying an additional 2,375,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,863,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 2,111,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

