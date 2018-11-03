Williams Companies (WMB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.68, but opened at $25.75. Williams Companies shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 545923 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,808.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,537.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $929,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 47.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 28.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 81.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 898,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 464,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

