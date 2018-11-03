Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 152.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 235.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,537.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,773.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $929,400 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.58 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

