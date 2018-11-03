William Cook Sells 27,703 Shares of Pivotal Software (PVTL) Stock

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) President William Cook sold 27,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $554,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 19th, William Cook sold 2,297 shares of Pivotal Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,940.00.
NASDAQ:PVTL opened at $19.31 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 11.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pivotal Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pivotal Software to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.
About Pivotal Software
Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.
