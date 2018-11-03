William Cook Sells 27,703 Shares of Pivotal Software (PVTL) Stock

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) President William Cook sold 27,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $554,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

On Friday, October 19th, William Cook sold 2,297 shares of Pivotal Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,940.00.

NASDAQ:PVTL opened at $19.31 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 11.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pivotal Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pivotal Software to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.