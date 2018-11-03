William Blair Weighs in on Standex Int’l Corp.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SXI)

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Standex Int’l in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $193.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Standex Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Standex Int’l from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. Standex Int’l has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,264.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

