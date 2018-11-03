William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $61.37 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $67,532.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,695.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,777,152 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

