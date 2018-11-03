William Blair Comments on MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research set a $95.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $132,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 374.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 703.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

