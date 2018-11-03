William Blair Comments on Guardant Health Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GH)

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a report released on Monday, October 29th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GH. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in provision of precision oncology testing and development services. It focuses performing blood tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics to conquer cancer. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy and AmirAli H. Talasaz in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

