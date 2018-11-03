Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL. The company properties primarily consist of Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the Over-Pressured Cotton Valley in North Louisiana. WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wildhorse Resource Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

WRD opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $225.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wildhorse Resource Development will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 2,494.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

