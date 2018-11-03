Whitestone REIT’s (WSR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of WSR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.95. 340,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,917. The company has a market capitalization of $554.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,804,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,426,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.