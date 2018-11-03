Whitbread plc (WTB) Insider Purchases £45,310 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider Richard Gillingwater bought 1,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,531 ($59.21) per share, for a total transaction of £45,310 ($59,205.54).
Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 4,683 ($61.19) on Friday. Whitbread plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,499.90 ($45.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,333 ($56.62).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a GBX 32.70 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.
Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.