WestJet Airlines (WJA) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WJA. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestJet Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.95.

Shares of TSE WJA traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.99. 386,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,129. WestJet Airlines has a 52-week low of C$16.82 and a 52-week high of C$27.85.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

In related news, insider Barbara Elaine Munroe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.30, for a total value of C$112,450.00. Also, Director Christopher Michael Burley purchased 20,000 shares of WestJet Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$346,000.00.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

