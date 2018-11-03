Western Digital (WDC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Western Digital to $80.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $106.96.

Western Digital announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $82,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $296,780.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 16,520.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32,283.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.