Welltower Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welltower in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.02. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MED upped their target price on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Welltower has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $69.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $308,744,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $785,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

