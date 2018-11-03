Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Baxter International (BAX) Price Target to $72.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.
NYSE:BAX opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
