Wells Fargo & Co Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Price Target to $59.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. 569,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Greg Trojan sold 67,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $5,047,660.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,598.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $244,695.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,777,152. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

