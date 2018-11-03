WELL (WELL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $97.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, WELL has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $333,683.00 and approximately $97.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WELL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00251329 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.17 or 0.09773368 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL was first traded on January 10th, 2018. WELL’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,792,756 tokens. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WELL Token Trading

WELL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.