Weir Group (WEIR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price (down from GBX 2,500 ($32.67)) on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,246.18 ($29.35).

Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,599.50 ($20.90) on Tuesday. Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,326 ($30.39).

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 46.30 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) by GBX (1.90) (($0.02)). Weir Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.24%.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

