Weight Watchers International (WTW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Weight Watchers International, Inc. is the largest provider of weight control programs in the world. The core of their business is weekly meetings, in which they present thier scientifically designed program, incorporating group support and education about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification and physical activity. “

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

WTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE WTW traded down $20.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 13,815,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,497. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas P. Hotchkin sold 131,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $9,946,717.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,870.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,195,223 shares of company stock worth $470,747,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weight Watchers International (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.