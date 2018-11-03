Weight Watchers International (WTW) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Bank of America

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weight Watchers International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

WTW traded down $20.36 on Friday, hitting $48.13. 13,815,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,497. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $456,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,195,223 shares of company stock worth $470,747,775. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,732,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,432,000 after purchasing an additional 696,255 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,820,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,031,000 after purchasing an additional 691,418 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,693,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,885,000 after purchasing an additional 277,047 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 998,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,868,000 after purchasing an additional 798,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.