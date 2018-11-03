Weight Watchers International (WTW) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.99. Weight Watchers International also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.17.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

WTW stock traded down $20.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,815,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,497. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $286,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,691.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,195,223 shares of company stock worth $470,747,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.