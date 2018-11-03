Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 189,776 Shares of MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,776 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $50,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 133.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 492,600 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 150.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 402,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 112.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $9,892,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann raised MEDNAX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised MEDNAX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $168,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,530.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

