WCM Investment Management CA Sells 9,293 Shares of US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

WCM Investment Management CA reduced its holdings in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management CA’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,997,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 4,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. US Ecology Inc has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. US Ecology had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $151.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In related news, Director Daniel Fox sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $64,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Simon G. Bell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,412.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,944 shares of company stock worth $4,128,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECOL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of US Ecology from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of US Ecology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

