WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. George purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.72 per share, with a total value of $249,961.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

