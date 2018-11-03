WBI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 153.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $170,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $441,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,655 over the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $39.98 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

