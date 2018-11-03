WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 5,365 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 199.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Humana by 120.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 2,984.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 64.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 14,306 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.25, for a total value of $4,638,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,574,961. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $323.05 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $341.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.79.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

