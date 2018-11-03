Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells $1,176,185.50 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,176,185.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,918.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Monday, October 29th, Steven Conine sold 9,424 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $1,007,708.32.

On Monday, October 22nd, Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $2,113,270.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,588,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,564,860.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Steven Conine sold 1,145 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $138,762.55.

On Monday, August 13th, Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $2,091,000.00.

On Monday, August 6th, Steven Conine sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,581,580.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wayfair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.