Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells $1,176,185.50 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steven Conine sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,176,185.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,918.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 29th, Steven Conine sold 9,424 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $1,007,708.32.
- On Monday, October 22nd, Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $2,113,270.00.
- On Wednesday, September 26th, Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,588,520.00.
- On Tuesday, September 11th, Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,564,860.00.
- On Wednesday, August 15th, Steven Conine sold 1,145 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $138,762.55.
- On Monday, August 13th, Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $2,091,000.00.
- On Monday, August 6th, Steven Conine sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,581,580.00.
Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.51.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wayfair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.06.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.
