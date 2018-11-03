Waterco Limited (WAT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on December 14th

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) announced a final dividend on Saturday, October 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

WAT stock opened at A$2.10 ($1.49) on Friday.

Waterco Company Profile

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture and wholesale of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia. It also manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems. The company's pool and spa products comprise water saving products, chlorine free systems and spa products, infloor cleaning systems, swimming pool pumps, fiberglass and centrifugal filters, domestic pool filters, pool filter media products, pool heating and chemical pool products, pool and spa chlorination products, mineral crystals, controllers and automation products, hydroxzone ozone generators, spa equipment, pool suction and robotic pool cleaners, pool lighting products, recirculation accessories, swimming pool and spa valves, pool and spa blowers, test kits and maintenance products, commercial pumps and heating products, and commercial accessories.

