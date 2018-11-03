Walmart Inc (WMT) Stake Decreased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 227.4% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 60,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $781,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 189,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.16.

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 881,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $86,001,020.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,691,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $999,030,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,199,130 shares of company stock worth $976,228,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

