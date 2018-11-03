W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.22.

NYSE GRA opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.23 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a positive return on equity of 99.77% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. W. R. Grace & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

