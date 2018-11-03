Vulcan Materials (VMC) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Argus cut their price target on Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 90.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

