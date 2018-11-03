vTorrent (VTR) Price Up 78% Over Last 7 Days

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. vTorrent has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $0.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, vTorrent has traded up 78% against the dollar. One vTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get vTorrent alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00097944 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000845 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 325.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,384.87 or 2.88335855 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00089373 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About vTorrent

vTorrent (CRYPTO:VTR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,604,722 coins. The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto . vTorrent’s official website is vtorrent.info

vTorrent Coin Trading

vTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for vTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.