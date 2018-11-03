vSportCoin Trading Down 1.9% This Week (VSC)

vSportCoin (CURRENCY:VSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One vSportCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and CoinBene. Over the last week, vSportCoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. vSportCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $95,536.00 worth of vSportCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00250273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.57 or 0.09716913 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012560 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About vSportCoin

vSportCoin’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. vSportCoin’s official Twitter account is @vSport_io . The official website for vSportCoin is vsport.io

Buying and Selling vSportCoin

vSportCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSportCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSportCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSportCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

