Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €203.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €192.08 ($223.35).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €154.36 ($179.49) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 12 month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.