Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Independent Research set a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €192.08 ($223.35).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €154.36 ($179.49) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a one year high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

