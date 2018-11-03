Voise (VOISE) Market Cap Reaches $644,332.00

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Voise has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Voise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. Voise has a total market cap of $644,332.00 and $831.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149299 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00250875 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.99 or 0.09770500 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise launched on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,625,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit . Voise’s official website is www.voise.com . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

