Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Hits $0.0454

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $165,432.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00149459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00250930 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.44 or 0.09730586 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 3,988,233 coins and its circulating supply is 3,643,992 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

