Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.20-0.35 EPS.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,874. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $745.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of -0.20.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

