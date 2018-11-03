Visible Gold Mines (VGD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

About Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hazeur property comprising 61 mining claims covering an area of 2,863 hectares on the southern border of the Monster Lake property; Project 167 consisting of 1,036 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Project 113 property comprising 12 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; and Green Giant property, which comprising 31 mining claims located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada.

