Virtusa (VRTU) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VRTU opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $58.60.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $198,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,630.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $159,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,425,480.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $569,270. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,886,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,183,000 after buying an additional 328,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 196.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 283,701 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 105.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 280,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 144,258 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 63.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

