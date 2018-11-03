Viomi Technology (VIOT) vs. Blackridge Technology International (BRTI) Financial Review

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

0.0% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Blackridge Technology International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viomi Technology and Blackridge Technology International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackridge Technology International $80,000.00 264.20 -$15.34 million N/A N/A

Viomi Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackridge Technology International.

Profitability

This table compares Viomi Technology and Blackridge Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A Blackridge Technology International -14,201.28% -5,705.10% -186.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viomi Technology and Blackridge Technology International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blackridge Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viomi Technology presently has a consensus price target of $11.45, indicating a potential upside of 22.99%. Given Viomi Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Blackridge Technology International.

Summary

Viomi Technology beats Blackridge Technology International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses. The company has a strategic partner with Xiaomi Corporation. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Blackridge Technology International Company Profile

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance. The company's products are used in enterprise and government computing environments, the industrial Internet of Things, and other cloud service providers and network systems. BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.