Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,766,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.26% of Healthcare Trust Of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of HTA opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.15. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.85 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 34.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

