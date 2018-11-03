Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,160,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $156,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $108,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $6,671,035.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,610,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.