Vical Incorporated (VICL) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Vical worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vical by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

VICL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of VICL opened at $1.26 on Friday. Vical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Vical had a negative net margin of 300.44% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Vical Incorporated will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Vical Profile

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection.

