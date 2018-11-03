Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Issues Q2 2018 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its second quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.94 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.87. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.99.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 57,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $724,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $56,567.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,263.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,495 shares of company stock worth $1,417,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.