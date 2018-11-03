Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 36,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Viacom during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Viacom during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viacom during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viacom during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

NASDAQ VIAB opened at $31.67 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

