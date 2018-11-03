VF Corp (VFC) Shares Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. VF accounts for 2.0% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in VF during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VF from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,332,698.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,533 shares of company stock worth $11,932,040. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. VF’s payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

