Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,997 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

Shares of VRTX opened at $173.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $475,845.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total transaction of $207,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,144 shares of company stock worth $4,001,915. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

