Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Position Trimmed by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSM. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,584,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,330,000 after buying an additional 858,236 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,239,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,811,000 after buying an additional 578,716 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Versum Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,762,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Versum Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 225,982 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Versum Materials stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Versum Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $93,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $632,043.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

